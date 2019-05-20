Brexit Party Senedd group made official by Welsh Assembly
- 20 May 2019
The Brexit Party has been officially recognised as a group in the Senedd, the presiding officer has told its leader Mark Reckless.
In a letter Elin Jones said the requirements of the assembly's rules had been met.
Mr Reckless said he was pleased the decision had been made but said he was surprised it took as long as it did.
The move gives the group of four ex-UKIP AMs access to extra staff. The assembly has been asked to comment.