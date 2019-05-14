Image caption Sam Bennett is the Welsh Liberal Democrats' lead candidate for the elections

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will launch their campaign for the European parliamentary elections later.

Lead candidate Sam Bennett said Brexit would leave Wales poorer, less free and less able to shape its own destiny.

It is one of several parties on the ballot paper calling for a further referendum on Britain's membership of the EU.

The Welsh Lib Dems said they were "the party of remain" and had been "from the start".

The party is hoping its recent local election success in England will help win its first ever Welsh MEP in the vote, which takes place on 23 May.

Mr Bennett, a former chairman of the Young Liberals who works for Swansea University Medical School, said Brexit would "leave Wales poorer, less free and less able to shape our own destiny.

"I'm not prepared to sit back and let that happen," he said.

"Every vote for the Welsh Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit."

Image caption Jane Dodds was appointed Welsh Liberal Democrat leader in 2017

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said hers was the "first party in Wales to call for the people to be given the final say and the opportunity to choose an exit from Brexit".

"We are the party of remain, and we have been from the start," she said.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are joined by Plaid Cymru, Change UK and the Greens in explicitly backing a further referendum.

The European Parliament elections in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

There are eight parties fighting for four Welsh seats in the European elections on 23 May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

You can find a list of candidates here.