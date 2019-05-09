Image caption Mark Drakeford will argue the role of Wales Office needs to be "radically rethought"

Government departments in London have not caught up with devolution and risk damaging the Union of the UK, First Minister Mark Drakeford will say.

But he will stop short of calling for the abolition of the Wales Office, saying it needs "radical" change.

Neither it nor its Scottish equivalent have changed in 20 years of devolution, he will tell an audience in London.

The Wales Office said it remained focused on "ensuring Welsh interests are fully represented at a UK level".

Mr Drakeford's lecture comes in the week of the 20th anniversary of the first Welsh Assembly election.

Speaking at the Institute for Government, he will say failing to electrify the main railway line to Swansea, build the city's tidal lagoon or secure the new Wylfa nuclear power station on Anglesey show "just how this current system is failing to protect Wales' interests".

"The current culture, institutions and process of governance are not compatible with the long-term health of the Union," Mr Drakeford will argue.

"Radical change is needed - the future of devolution and our Union lies in a real acceptance of devolution as a partnership in the governance of the United Kingdom.

"We must seize this opportunity to create it."

A UK government spokesperson said the Wales Office, whose official title is the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales, plays a "crucial part in facilitating and developing Welsh devolution and promoting Wales across the UK and globally".

The spokesperson said Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns, who heads the department and sits in the UK cabinet, had "ensured that Wales' voice is heard in our negotiations to leave the EU, making sure the Welsh Government has new powers and responsibilities as a result".

"In recent years some of the department's greatest achievements have included delivering two landmark Wales Acts, agreeing a fiscal framework which guarantees fair funding for Wales for the long term and abolishing tolls on the Severn Crossings," the spokesperson added.