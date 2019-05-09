Image copyright Dan Boucher Image caption Dan Bouchers is the Conservative Party's lead candidate in Wales

A vote for UKIP or the Brexit Party in the European Parliament elections is a "wasted vote", according to the lead Conservative candidate in Wales.

Dan Boucher spoke as the Conservative Party launched its campaign in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on Thursday, where MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was speaking.

The fact the two parties had no MPs in parliament rendered them "incapable" of delivering Brexit, Mr Boucher said.

He called for the Tories to be "given the opportunity" to leave the EU.

"This is an election about delivering Brexit and we are in a situation where Labour and the Liberal Democrats are on about having a second referendum rather than honouring the people's vote we have already had," he said.

"We have got the Brexit Party and UKIP suggesting people should vote for them when they don't have a single MP with which to deliver Brexit, which means they are baldly incapable of doing so."

Mr Boucher accepted trying to deliver Brexit as a minority government was an "uphill struggle", but claimed the Conservatives were the only party with "the capacity".

Asked whether he supported Theresa May, he said he did "as long as she is prime minister".

The European Parliament elections in Wales

There are eight parties fighting for four Welsh seats in the European elections on 23 May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

