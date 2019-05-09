Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead at home after being sacked as a Welsh Government minister

An attempt by former first minister Carwyn Jones to force the coroner in the Carl Sargeant inquest to admit extra evidence has been rejected.

Mr Jones wanted text messages between the ex-leader and deputy leader of Flintshire County Council considered.

The High Court in Cardiff heard the messages contained allegations Mr Sargeant had done something that could have led to a prison sentence.

But the judges ruled the coroner acted correctly.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at home in Connah's Quay four days after he was sacked as a Welsh Government minister by Mr Jones in November 2017.

He faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said coroner John Gittins had not acted unreasonably by excluding the texts from evidence, describing arguments that they could explain why Mr Sargeant took his own life as "speculation".

The former first minister's lawyers told the High Court the failure to hear evidence from the leader and deputy leader of Flintshire council, Bernie Attridge and Aaron Shotton, whose texts have been kept from the public, meant the inquest was not a "full, fair and fearless investigation".

Cathryn McGahey QC, representing Mr Jones, said: "The coroner has been unduly influenced by the completely understandable wish not to cause distress to the Sargeant family.

"We say Bernie Attridge had highly relevant knowledge about what caused Mr Sargeant to take his own life. He was aware of matters preying on Mr Sargeant's mind.

"We have an exchange between two independent witnesses who know what they are talking about."

Ms McGahey said the inquest would be "incomplete" and "one-sided" if the text messages were not included, adding: "It is unknown, in my experience, for a coroner investigating a suicide not to look at the factors that caused that individual to take his own life."

Image caption Carwyn Jones challenged the decision to exclude evidence from Aaron Shotton and Bernie Attridge

Sophie Cartwright, for the coroner, argued the inquest was a "limited fact-finding inquiry", and said finding out the reasons why Mr Sargeant took his own life were not included in statute, nor was it required to come to a conclusion of suicide.

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave said senior coroner Mr Gittins had acted correctly and "well within his scope of discretion", and the application to have the text messages included was "based on speculation as to what that evidence may or may not show".

"It is indeed unfortunate the bringing of this application may give rise to further unnecessary speculation about this evidence," he added.

"It is not appropriate for courts to intervene on the basis of speculation.

"We have seen nothing to suggest the coroner in this case acted anything other than fairly and in accordance with his statutory duty under Section 5 of the Coroners Act.

"Carl Sargeant tragically died almost exactly 18 month ago. It is important there is no further delay and that the inquest is resumed and concluded as soon as possible."

A spokesperson for the family said it would not be commenting on the ruling.

The inquest is scheduled to resume on 8 July after it was adjourned in late November when Mr Jones challenged the north Wales coroner's ruling on the text messages.