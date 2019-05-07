Image caption Paul Davies: "What does it actually take for people to take responsibility for these failures?"

The first minister has accused the Tory leader in the assembly of trivialising important issues by calling for the sacking of the health minister over failings of maternity services.

A review of the services at Cwm Taf health board found services were under "extreme pressure" and "dysfunctional".

In the assembly, Mark Drakeford told Paul Davies a "serious response" was needed, rather than "scalp hunting".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething says he is determined to see improvements.

The maternity services were placed in special measures following the review, which uncovered failings at the Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals in the south Wales valleys.

It was prompted by concerns about the deaths of a number of babies, and heard women had "distressing experiences and poor care".

During First Minister's Questions, on Tuesday, Mr Davies said it was the latest failure under Mr Gething.

"And now we see the Cwm Taf maternity services scandal, where 27 babies have died, and last week's report made it absolutely clear that there was a lack of functioning governance and leadership.

"So what does it actually take for people to take responsibility for these failures, first minister?

"Given this catalogue of failures why haven't you sacked your health minister?"

Mark Drakeford: "What we need is a serious response to that position, not a scalp hunting response"

Mr Drakeford responded: "I must say I think that last remark simply trivialises the importance of the issues which the member rightly pointed to earlier in his question.

"Ever since these matters came to light our focus has been on those brave women who came forward in Cwm Taf who insisted that their stories were told who have, as we know, suffered significant harm in their lives which will be something that will live with them for many, many years to come.

"And what we need is a serious response to that position, not a scalp hunting response."

Mr Drakeford said his cabinet colleague Mr Gething had take "serious actions" and "those actions will go on because he's to be advised on any further action required to improve maternity services in Cwm Taf as a result of the arrangements that he has put in place".

"That's a serious reaction to a genuinely serious position, and that's the sort of health service and that's the sort of government that I think people in Wales are entitled to see and to continue to see in the future," Mr Drakeford added.

At the Welsh Conservative conference on Saturday, acting Welsh Conservative health spokesman Darren Millar said Mr Gething and senior figures at a Cwm Taf health board should be dismissed after "not one person has had the decency to resign" after the maternity services review.

A no-confidence motion in Mr Gething, proposed by Plaid Cymru assembly members, will be debated in the Senedd on Wednesday.