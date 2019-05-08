Image caption Vaughan Gething says he is determined to see improvements to the services

A motion of no-confidence in Wales' health minister over failings in Cwm Taf's maternity services will be debated by assembly members later.

Plaid Cymru's call for the vote on Vaughan Gething's position follows a report that said hospital services were "dysfunctional".

The Conservatives have also said he should be sacked.

Defending Mr Gething, First Minister Mark Drakeford called for a "serious response", not "scalp-hunting".

Mr Gething, who has rejected calls to quit, put services into special measures last week when failings were exposed at the Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals in the south Wales valleys.

A review was prompted by 25 serious incidents, including eight stillbirths and five neonatal deaths, between January 2016 and last September.

It also found that the watchdog, Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW), had a "relatively light touch".

Plaid health spokesperson Helen Mary Jones said bosses in the NHS were directly accountable to the minister.

"Time and again, the health minister has not only failed to get to grips with the challenges facing our Welsh NHS but has failed to take responsibility for such failings as well," he said.

Image caption Helen Mary Jones accuses Mr Gething of not taking responsibility for NHS failings

Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies said: "It is completely unacceptable that Mr Gething is still presiding over healthcare in Wales."

But in the Senedd, Mr Drakeford said demanding Mr Gething's dismissal "simply trivialises" the situation.

Mr Gething had given "a serious reaction to a genuinely serious position, and that's the sort of health service and that's the sort of government that I think people in Wales are entitled to see and to continue to see in the future", Mr Drakeford added.

The Labour Welsh Government is expected to defeat the no-confidence motion, providing all its AMs, and two non-Labour politicians who back the administration, are present in the Senedd chamber to vote against it.

Out of the 60 assembly members 29 are Labour but the Welsh Government also includes Liberal Democrat AM and Education Minister Kirsty Williams and independent Lord Elis-Thomas, the Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism.