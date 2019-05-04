Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The review looked into services at hospitals controlled by the Cwm Taf health board

The Welsh Conservatives are calling for reform of a key NHS watchdog in the wake of a damning report on a health board's maternity services.

Darren Millar said Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) should be given more powers.

A review into maternity services at Cwm Taf health board found they were under "extreme pressure" and "dysfunctional".

Mr Millar will tell the Welsh Conservative conference in Llangollen that HIW needs a "radical overhaul".

Cwm Taf's maternity services were placed in special measures following the review, which uncovered failings at the Royal Glamorgan and Prince Charles hospitals in the south Wales valleys.

It was prompted by concerns about the deaths of a number of babies.

Mr Millar, the party's acting health spokesman, is proposing a substantial budget increase and an expansion of the programme of unannounced inspections.

He also wants to make the body entirely independent of the Welsh Government and give it new powers to intervene quickly when problems are indentified.

Image caption Darren Millar is proposing an expansion of unannounced inspections by HIW

The AM for Clwyd West said the changes are needed "to address the accountability gap in the Welsh NHS", particularly after concerns that the problems at Cwm Taf took too long to come to light.

They will form part of a series of proposals he will outline at the conference in Llangollen on Saturday.

The review had found that the suspicions and concerns raised by women were not taken seriously, while there was "little evidence of effective clinical leadership at any level".

It heard women had "distressing experiences and poor care".

The speech comes on the second day of Welsh Conservative conference, following the poor results for the party in the local elections in England.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the poll results gave a simple message to Tory and Labour MPs to get on with Brexit.