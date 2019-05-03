Image copyright PA Image caption UKIP leader Gerard Batten launching its campaign in Middlesbrough earlier this week

Voters should back UKIP in the European elections later this month to "make Brexit happen", the party's lead candidate in Wales has said.

Kris Hicks is meeting voters in Newport later, after UKIP launched its election campaign in Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

He said the people of Wales had told MPs once and "it's time to tell them again and make Brexit happen".

UKIP came second in Wales in the previous EU elections, in 2014, winning one of Wales' four seats.

The party's successful candidate then, Nathan Gill, has since left UKIP.

Mr Gill is standing for Nigel Farage's rival Brexit Party, which UKIP leader Gerard Batten has called a "Tory-lite" ego trip.

Mr Farage quit the party after a bitter fallout with Mr Batten last year.

Mr Hicks said: "This time, Leavers in Wales have a choice between myself and Nathan Gill, and I believe this election is a referendum on Nathan Gill's time in the European Parliament.

"It is time for a fresh voice to represent Welsh Brexiteers."

He said he was "ready to give both barrels" to the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission.

"Every vote for UKIP in Wales is a dragon's roar against the Remainer establishment," he added.

UKIP also had seven Welsh Assembly members elected in 2016, weeks before the EU referendum, but four of them have left the party.

The prime minister has said she hopes the UK will leave the EU well before the new 31 October Brexit deadline, by getting Labour backing for any new customs proposal before putting it to Parliament again.

MPs have so far rejected an agreement three times.

The European Parliament elections in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

There are eight parties fighting for four Welsh seats in the planned European elections on 23 May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

You can find a list of candidates here.