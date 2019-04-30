Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Brexit Party was formed by Nigel Farage to fight the EU elections

The Brexit Party's lead candidate in Wales has called for leave supporters to use their European election vote to send a "strong message" to Westminster.

Welsh MEP Nathan Gill said people in Wales had been "betrayed".

The Brexit Party kicks off its campaigning in Wales on Tuesday, with visits from leader Nigel Farage and former Tory MP Anne Widdecombe.

It is one of eight parties fighting the European elections in Wales, taking place on 23 May.

The Brexit Party has been formed by Mr Farage to fight the European elections, campaigning for the UK to leave the EU straight away.

"People are angry, people need to know what they can do," Mr Gill, who was elected for UKIP in 2014, said. "And we're saying to them, you can have another vote.

"You can go to the ballot box and you can reiterate that message that you gave in 2016 that you just want to leave the EU."

UKIP came a close second to Labour at the last European elections in Wales in 2014.

Mr Gill then led the party into elections in the Welsh Assembly, but after party rows left UKIP in the assembly and then the assembly itself. He quit UKIP last year, following Mr Farage's decision to leave the organisation.

Image caption Nathan Gill was elected as an MEP for UKIP in 2014

"We have none of the past problems that UKIP had," Mr Gill, who leads the Brexit Party list for Wales, said.

"We are just about making sure that Brexit is delivered, and that's what people voted for, that's what they wanted, that's what they expected.

"That's what we all thought was going to happen on the 29th of March, and here we are, three years after we voted to leave, and we're being asked to vote in the European election - it's unbelievable."

The European Parliament elections in Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

There are eight parties fighting for four seats in the planned European elections in May.

Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, UKIP and the Green Party are joined by Change UK and the Brexit Party.

You can find a list of candidates here.