2019 European elections: List of candidates for Wales
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
4 MEPs will be elected to represent Wales. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Jon Owen Jones
June Davies
Matthew Paul
Sally Stephenson
Conservative
Dan Boucher
Craig Lawton
Fay Jones
Tomos Davies
Green
Anthony Slaughter
Ian Chandler
Ceri Davies
Duncan Rees
Labour
Jackie Jones
Matthew Dorrance
Mary Wimbury
Mark Whitcutt
Liberal Democrats
Sam Bennett
Donna Lalek
Alistair Cameron
Andrew Parkhurst
Plaid Cymru
Jill Evans
Carmen Smith
Patrick McGuinness
Ioan Bellin
The Brexit Party
Nathan Gill
James Wells
Gethin James
Julie Price
UKIP
Kris Hicks
Keith Edwards
Tom Harrison
Robert McNeil-Wilson