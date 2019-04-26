Image caption Pastor Yang Tuck Yoong urged the church to "take a stand" against homosexuality

The Welsh assembly has said it was not aware a Christian charity with links to a "homophobic" pastor held events on its premises.

The Evan Roberts Institute, led by two Welsh Conservative AMs, hosted numerous events in 2018 and 2019.

The institute has a close relationship with Singaporean pastor Yang Tuck Yoong who called homosexuality a sin.

An assembly spokesman said it was AMs' responsibility to ensure facilities were used for "appropriate reasons".

Leading human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has called on AMs Darren Millar and Russell George to cut all links with the pastor.

Mr Yang was reported to police in 2013 after saying: "Homosexuality is a sin and it is far more rampant, militant and organised than most of us actually believe it to be."

Image caption The Pisgah chapel in Loughor was brought back to life with money from the pastor's Cornerstone Community Church

The AMs are trustees of the Evan Roberts Institute, which has financial links with the pastor's Cornerstone Community Church.

Both Mr Millar and Mr George previously said they did not share the views of Mr Yang.

The body in charge of the assembly said Mr Millar sponsored the events in his own name - he has not responded to requests for comment.

The Evan Roberts Institute referred to a 2018 event as a "huge success", which included an address from the presiding officer Elin Jones and minister Julie James.

The institute said it received £7,000 in donations earmarked for the prayer breakfast.

The Pentecostal minister and his church in Singapore bought Pisgah chapel in Loughor, Swansea, in 2014.

It had been earmarked for demolition, but the Cornerstone Community Church subsequently paid for refurbishment work.

Mr Yang's church was also granted a 50-year lease by the institute.