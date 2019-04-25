Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The election is due on Thursday 23 May with the results announced the following Sunday night

Voters in Wales will have eight parties to choose from in European elections expected to be held next month.

Nominations closed at 16:00 BST on Thursday for the polls, to take place unless Parliament approves a Brexit deal by 22 May, which seems unlikely.

Conservative, Labour and Plaid Cymru candidates have been lined up to contest the elections in Wales.

UKIP, Liberal Democrat, Greens, the Brexit Party and Change UK candidates will also be on the ballot paper.

The names of all the party's candidates are listed here.

Wales is represented by four MEPs out of the 73 UK seats in the European Parliament.

Seats are awarded to parties according to their share of the vote, to candidates on lists drawn up by the political parties.

Elected candidates will take their seats in July and keep them until the current Brexit deadline of October, unless matters are resolved sooner or a further extension to the UK's EU departure date is agreed.

The count is expected to be held in Haverfordwest on Sunday 26 May - three days after the poll is held to allow elections to take place across the other 27 EU nations.

You need to be registered by 7 May to vote and you can do that at the gov.uk website.

You can also register for a proxy or postal vote there.

At the previous election, in 2014, Labour, UKIP, the Conservative and Plaid Cymru took one Welsh seat each.