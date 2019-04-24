Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Chris Davies was sentenced on Tuesday

A Conservative MP convicted for a false expenses claim will face a recall petition, House of Commons speaker John Bercow has confirmed.

Chris Davies tried to split the cost of photographs between two office budgets by faking invoices, when he could have claimed the amount by other means.

If 10% of eligible voters in the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency sign it, a by-election will be held.

It comes as Mr Davies' local constituency association backed the MP.

Brecon and Radnorshire Tory chairman Peter Weavers said Mr Davies had been caught by an "arcane" law, and said he would be happy to see him run again if a by-election takes place.

The House of Commons speaker told MPs he will write to the relevant petition officer following Mr Davies' conviction and sentencing - it will be up to Powys County Council to organise the exercise.

Mr Davies was given a community order of 50 hours unpaid work and a £1,500 fine at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have both called for the MP to resign.

The figure needed to trigger a by-election has not yet been confirmed but it is thought about 5,300 names would be required.

Image caption Chris Davies's defence said the MP did not intend to make "personal gain" or act in a "dishonest way"

Once called, a recall petition should be available to be signed at up to 10 locations open from Monday to Friday between the hours of 09:00 and 17:00, with "reasonable provision" given for signing at other times.

Mr Davies will be the third MP to face a recall petition.

North Antrim DUP MP Ian Paisley survived such an exercise in September when it failed to get the numbers required.

He had been suspended from Westminster for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

A recall petition process is currently under way in Peterborough against former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya - now sitting as an independent - who was jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright Jonathan Brady/PA Image caption A recall petition is under way in Peterborough against MP Fiona Onasanya

Mr Weavers said he would be happy to see Mr Davies to stand again as the Conservative candidate.

"He's immediately accepted that he's made an error," the constituency chairman said. "He's been caught by a piece of law which is arcane."

He said comments by the judge saying the offence would not be an offence for anyone else other than an MP "puts it in context".

"I think the nature of the sentence, the modest sentence, reflects the nature of the case," he added.

"There were no victims. He didn't claim any money, there was no suggestion that he was in anyway dishonest or trying to defraud anyone.

"The association is 100% supportive of Chris."