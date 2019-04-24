Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Welsh Conservative association will hold a vote of confidence on Theresa May

The prime minister has "lost the trust" of Tory grassroots campaigners over her handling of Brexit, according to a party chairman in north Wales.

Gareth Baines, chair of the party in Clwyd South, said he cannot remember a time when the party's morale "has been so abjectly low".

Tory members in the constituency will vote on a motion of confidence in Theresa May on Wednesday night.

The Welsh Conservatives declined to comment.

It follows a call by more than 70 local Conservative association chiefs for an extraordinary general meeting to discuss Mrs May's leadership.

Mr Baines was not one of the signatories but said that the Clwyd South Conservative party will "collectively sign up" to the call should members pass the motion of no-confidence in the prime minister.

He said the mood in the party "ranges from despondent to apoplectic" and that he personally believes the longer the prime minister stays in post "the more damage she's doing both to the party and to the country".

'Lost trust'

The businessman added: "I don't think it's just the Brexit process, I genuinely think it's the prime minister in general.

"I don't think people think she's doing a great job, first and foremost of Brexit, and secondly of anything else.

"I think she's lost the trust of grassroots members and that's the worrying thing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs May is hoping a deal can be passed in the House of Commons

Mrs May has been given an extension to the Brexit process until 31 October but with the possibility of the UK leaving earlier if a majority of MPs can back a deal.

The prime minister is hoping an agreement can be passed in the House of Commons in the coming weeks that would allow the UK to pull out of taking part in the European Parliamentary elections at the end of May.

Mr Baines said that "quite a substantial number of [Conservative party] members" have told him that they will vote for the Brexit Party should the European elections take place.

He added: "I've asked around all of our members and I've yet to hear a single person say they'd be happy to knock on doors and leaflet or tele-canvas on behalf of the Conservative Party for the European Union elections.

"I think the mood across the board, whether they were Remain voters or Leave voters, is that actually these are elections that shouldn't be happening."