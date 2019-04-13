Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford will appeal for Labour unity in a speech later

Labour must "act together in a common purpose", Mark Drakeford will tell the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.

The first minister will say jobs and the economy are Labour's priorities for Brexit, and will accuse the UK ministers of damaging the country's reputation.

There are tensions in Labour over whether there should be another Brexit referendum.

Mr Drakeford will urge delegates to take "courage" from the party history.

In his first conference speech since being elected Welsh Labour leader in December, he will say: "Have the courage that comes with the lessons of the labour movement.

"That however dark the sky seems overhead, the journey is always swiftest when we act together, in a common cause and with the interests of those who need us most at the forefront of our minds.

The conference on Saturday will also hear from UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn will be among the speakers at Welsh Labour conference on Saturday

Mr Drakeford said the delay to Brexit meant the House of Commons had another six months to agree on a withdrawal deal.

If it could not, then Brexit should go back to the voters in another referendum, he said.

However many Labour MPs and AMs, including some ministers in his own Welsh Government, insist a referendum must take place.

Labour at a UK level is currently engaged in Brexit talks with Theresa May's government.

In an interview with the BBC's Newyddion 9 on Friday, Mr Drakeford denied Labour's policy was unclear.

The party wanted to "strike a bargain that protects jobs and the economy" in the talks, he said.

He also brushed off poor opinion poll ratings, saying the party was arriving in Llandudno in a "confident" mood after winning the Newport West by-election.

Labour retained the seat, but with a reduced majority and with a slight swing towards to the Tories.

On Friday ministers defended the Welsh Government's record on education funding, amid a schools row in the Vale of Glamorgan.