A Welsh minister has defended Labour's education record, as some schools consider closing early on Fridays and head teachers clean halls and toilets at weekends to raise cash.

Penarth schools have said ministers are not providing them with enough funding.

Brexit minister Jeremy Miles said the Welsh Government had done all it could to defend "front-line services" despite "deep cuts" imposed by UK ministers.

He was speaking ahead of this weekend's Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.

Head teachers at the Penarth schools have written to parents saying colleagues are taking on weekend cleaning duties so schools can be hired out to raise money.

They also warned they were being forced to consider Friday afternoon closures to "create a sustainable staffing model".

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Miles said: "In the coming year, there will be £880m less for the Welsh Government to spend then we would have had, had we not had the deep cuts to our budget that the Conservative Government has implemented.

"We have done everything we can to protect front-line services, to protect local authority services."

Mr Miles said Labour recognises "people are under significant pressure in delivering public services for Wales, but the benefit of devolution and the benefit of a Welsh Labour-led Government is that we have been able to prioritise those diminishing resources in a way which does all we can to protect those front-line services".

"But if I talk to colleagues across Wales delivering those services, absolutely they're under pressure."

The minister argued the "situation would be even worse" if Labour was not leading the devolved government in Wales.

Although the Welsh Government is predominantly made up of Labour politicians the education minister is a Liberal Democrat.