Image caption Scum was spray-painted on to the front door of the constituency office

North Wales Police is investigating criminal damage at a Plaid Cymru office in Caernarfon.

Staff at the office for Arfon politicians Sian Gwenllian and Hywel Williams arrived for work on Wednesday to find the word scum sprayed on the front door.

Mr Williams said while the incident could be seen as trivial it was distressing for those who worked there.

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference X048042.

Mr Williams, the constituency's MP, said: "Really it is quite distressing for my staff to turn up in the morning.

"The implication is what worries me.

"It is as if I'm not prepared to listen. I actually get people coming in all the time who don't agree with me."

"One has to be very careful about these things. This incident itself can be seen as very trivial, the atmosphere recently has been quite nasty," he said.

"I've had more emails disagreeing with me sometimes in very crude terms in the last six months than I've had in the last 18 years as an MP."

He said he understood that other locations in Caernarfon were also vandalised.