Image caption The fees will be banned in time for the next crop of new students starting university

Landlords and agents in Wales will be banned for charging extra fees from September.

A law passed by the Welsh Assembly earlier this year protects tenants from charges for viewings, signing a contract or renewing a tenancy.

The Welsh Government claimed tenants could save almost £200 per tenancy.

Local Government Minister Hannah Blythyn said the government wanted the legislation to come into force before new students start university.

Under the rules landlords and agents will only be able to require a payment for rent, security deposits, holding deposits, a payment in default where a tenant breaches a contract, and payments in respect of council tax, utilities, a television licence, or communication services.

The Residential Landlords Association had warned that a fees ban could see rent charges increase.

A ban on lettings fees in England comes into force in June.