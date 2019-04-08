Image caption Ian Roberts is unanimously backed by Labour colleagues to take over from Aaron Shotton

The ruling Labour group in Flintshire has rallied round a favoured candidate to be the council's new leader.

Ian Roberts, the cabinet member for education, is being unanimously backed to succeed Aaron Shotton, who resigned last week.

He quit following a bitter row over his sacking of deputy leader Bernie Attridge for breaches of confidence.

Labour holds 34 of the 70 seats on Flintshire County Council, which will meet to choose its new leader tomorrow.

Councillor Roberts is said to have stood unopposed for the top post within the Labour group as it looks to stabilise control of the local authority, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption Aaron Shotton (left) had sacked Bernie Attridge accusing him of breaches of confidence

Cabinet colleague Chris Bithell said: "He's someone we felt we could put our faith and our trust and confidence in as our new leader.

"We are very sorry for both the previous leader and deputy leader with the way things have turned out for them.

"We owe them a great deal as they have served the council and the public of Flintshire extremely well for the last few years."

Councillor Roberts has represented Flint since the 1980s, originally as a town councillor, before he was elected to the former Delyn Borough Council in 1992.

He then became part of the newly formed Flintshire County Council in 1995 and has successfully held his seat since.

As Labour rules as a minority administration, the party will need to rely on a handful of other votes to seal the deal at tomorrow's special meeting.

While opposition groups are not believed to be planning to make their own bid for power during proceedings at County Hall in Mold, such a move has not been ruled out for next month's AGM.