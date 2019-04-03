Image caption Mark Drakeford: "Of course at this late stage it's actions that matter"

The prime minister seems "genuinely willing to listen", Wales' first minister has said after Brexit talks in London.

Mark Drakeford met Theresa May in Westminster on Wednesday.

It comes on the same day she met the leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Downing Street said the PM reaffirmed her commitment to working with MPs from across the political spectrum.

Earlier Wales Office minister Nigel Adams resigned from his post in protest at the talks with Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Drakeford said: "Today's meeting provided another opportunity for me to set out a form of Brexit that provides a closer long-term economic relationship with the EU, which we believe is the best way of protecting economy and jobs for the whole of the UK.

"The prime minister seemed genuinely willing to listen, but of course at this late stage it's actions that matter if we are to avoid a no deal Brexit."

She said they agreed "that compromises needed to be reached in order to honour the result of the referendum".

"She was clear that leaving with a deal remains the best solution to ensure that we deliver on what people in Wales and the rest of the UK voted for," she added.

Talks between Mrs May and Mr Corbyn to break the Brexit deadlock were said to be "constructive" after the pair met on Wednesday.

A spokesman for No 10 said both sides were "showing flexibility", but Mr Corbyn said the meeting was "useful, but inconclusive".

The prime minister did not meet the Westminster leaders of other parties.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts, together with the other leaders of the Greens, Liberal Democrats, Change UK and the SNP, called for a second referendum with remain on the ballot paper.