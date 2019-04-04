Newport West polls open for by-election
- 4 April 2019
Voters in Newport West are going to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
The seat in south east Wales became vacant following the death of Paul Flynn earlier in February.
A total of 11 candidates are standing in the by-election, and polling starts at 07:00 BST on Thursday.
Voting closes at 22:00, with the result expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.