Image caption Newport West stretches across the districts west of the River Usk

Voters in Newport West are going to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.

The seat in south east Wales became vacant following the death of Paul Flynn earlier in February.

A total of 11 candidates are standing in the by-election, and polling starts at 07:00 BST on Thursday.

Voting closes at 22:00, with the result expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.