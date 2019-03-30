Wales

Man hurt in wall crash in Caerphilly

  • 30 March 2019

A man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Caerphilly.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they attended the collision on the A468 at about 16:00 GMT, and transported the man to Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

South Wales Fire Service was also called to the scene at about the same time.

Police were in attendance, and there is currently no update on the man's condition.