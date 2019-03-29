Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MPs voted against the withdrawal agreement for a third time on Friday

Wales' first minister has warned of a potential "national tragedy" after MPs voted against Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement once again.

Mark Drakeford said it was a "farce" of the prime minister's making, as MPs rejected the deal by 344 votes to 286.

The first minister urged them to find a compromise that could get a majority.

Mrs May warned there would not be enough time to pass legislation to avoid leaving without a deal on 12 April.

Mr Drakeford said if MPs could not find a compromise "then the only way forward is to take the decision back to the people through a public vote".

It is the third time that the withdrawal agreement has been voted down in the House of Commons.

The defeat came despite the PM promising to quit if the deal was passed.

As in previous votes, most of Wales' MPs opposed the deal.

Tory rebels Guto Bebb and David Jones joined the 27 Welsh Labour MPs and the four Plaid Cymru members in voting against the agreement.

The remaining six Conservatives - Alun Cairns, Stephen Crabb, David Davies, Chris Davies, Glyn Davies and Simon Hart - were the only Welsh MPs to back the agreement.

'Failed'

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru's leader at Westminster, said: "If it is good enough for the Tories to have multiple shots at deciding on our European future, how do they have the nerve to claim that the people are somehow unworthy of a final-say referendum?"

She added: "The people of Wales deserve better than this failed empire of a union.

"Timbers of this ship of state are rotten, and Wales must look to Europe and to ourselves for our future."