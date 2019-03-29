Image caption Edwin Roderick is an independent councillor for the Maescar and Llywel wards

A councillor accused of slapping a colleague on the bottom will appear before the public standards watchdog.

Two councillors who were at the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority meeting said the allegations against Powys councillor Edwin Roderick were that he slapped Emily Durrant.

It is said to have happened in December 2017.

Neither Mr Roderick nor Ms Durrant wanted to comment. A date for his hearing has not been set.

Complaints against Mr Roderick, an independent councillor for the Maescar and Llywel ward, were initially made to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

It decided there was "evidence that is suggestive that councillor Edwin Roderick may have breached the relevant authority's code of conduct".

The Adjudication Panel for Wales will now decide what, if any, sanctions should be imposed.

Image copyright Powys County Council Image caption Neither Edwin Roderick nor Emily Durrant wanted to comment on the allegations

Ms Durrant, who represents the Green Party for the Llangors ward, said she did not wish to comment until after the adjudication panel has considered the case.

Mr Roderick is alleged to have broken rules about showing respect and consideration to others, not acting in a manner which could bring the authority into disrepute and not using his official capacity to "confer on or secure for yourself, or any other person, an advantage or create or avoid for yourself, or any other person, a disadvantage".

A spokesman for Powys council said the authority was aware Mr Roderick was subject to the Wales Adjudication Panel investigation, but considered him "innocent until proven guilty".

A Brecon Beacons National Park Authority spokesman said: "The Adjudication Panel for Wales process is ongoing, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment."

The Adjudication Panel for Wales' role is to consider whether elected members of councils and public authorities have breached their statutory code of conduct.