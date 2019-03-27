Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf council Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government in 2017

Family of an ex-Welsh Government minister who was found dead amid sexual misconduct allegations have won a High Court challenge to the legality of an investigation into his sacking.

Carl Sargeant died at his Connah's Quay home four days after Carwyn Jones dismissed him in November 2017.

His family challenged the legality of the operation of the inquiry.

Judges said it was "unlawful" for Mr Jones to have been involved in decisions over procedures in the probe.

The Welsh Government said it would "consider the next steps" in light of the judgement.

After the 49-year-old's death, his family said he was deprived of "natural justice" and was not informed of any of the detail of the allegations against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare.

Following pressure from the family and Labour politicians, Mr Jones called the investigation to examine his handling of Mr Sargeant's sacking.

Image copyright Andy Kelvin/PA Wire Image caption Carl Sargeant's son Jack and wife Bernadette were present throughout his inquest

But Mr Sargeant's widow Bernie challenged decisions taken by Mr Jones concerning the procedures to be followed by an independent investigator to look into the former first minister's actions.

On Wednesday, two judges sitting in London ruled in her favour.

Allowing her challenge, they ruled "the procedural decisions that were taken will need to be reconsidered".

They said it had been "unlawful for Mr Jones to have been involved in the decisions to adopt those arrangements".

The judges concluded Mr Jones had "acted contrary" to representations made in a press statement on 10 November 2017 "that the arrangements for the investigation would be made separately from his office".

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave and Mr Justice Swift said: "In the circumstances of this case, those representations were legally enforceable and it was not reasonable for Mr Jones to depart from them."

Image caption Carwyn Jones described the days following Carl Sargeant's death as the "darkest of times"

At a hearing in Cardiff in January, Cathryn McGahey QC, for Mr Jones, said the former first minister's actions were entirely lawful and he was responsible for setting the parameters of the investigation by law.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, who represents Mrs Sargeant, said: "The Sargeant family were completely unaware of the actions of the first minister, despite his assurances of independence.

"It is hugely regrettable that they have had to take matters before the High Court to shine a light on what have proven to be empty words from the former first minister."

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We thank the court for providing clarity on what has been a complex process."

The inquest into Mr Sargeant's death is expected to reopen in July.