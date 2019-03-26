Wales politics

UKIP down to three AMs after Michelle Brown resigns

By David Deans BBC News
  • 26 March 2019
UKIP's group in the assembly has shrunk to just three after one of its AMs quit the party.

Michelle Brown has become the fourth assembly member to leave the group since it entered the institution with seven in 2016.

The North Wales AM said she had felt "increasingly uncomfortable speaking and voting on behalf of the UKIP group".

She becomes an independent AM serving the constituency of North Wales.