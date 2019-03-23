Image copyright Getty Images

The NHS will be the top battleground in the 2021 assembly election, Plaid Cymru's health spokeswoman has said.

At the party's conference in Bangor on Saturday, Helen Mary Jones will criticise Labour for "deteriorating" accident and emergency performance.

Ms Jones said Plaid would restrict the number of fast-food outlets - although there are questions over whether the assembly would have the power.

Plaid Cymru is currently in opposition in the assembly, with 10 AMs.

In her speech, the Mid and West Wales AM will say: "A new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government in 2021 would prioritise public health, including a Welsh Clean Air Act, increase the level of physical activity for children in schools and restrict the numbers of fast food outlets.

"Our health policies will be key to our path to power in 2021."

Image caption Helen Mary Jones is Plaid Cymru's health spokesperson

She will say performance at Welsh A&E departments last December was worse than the same time last year.

"We know the Welsh NHS are working their socks off but they need better leadership," she is expected to say.

"It is Plaid Cymru that offers that vision and commitment.

"We remain committed to training and recruiting 1,000 extra doctors and 5,000 nurses, with specific policies to deliver on these targets."

Speaking to BBC Wales before her speech, Ms Jones said her party would look at using the planning system to "reduce the number of fast food outlets that we have around our schools".

The Welsh Government has previously considered taking similar action before.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said earlier in 2019 that it is "not at all clear" what the legal position is.

However he added that the majority view is "we don't have the powers to have public health considerations as a legitimate planning construct, so we can't restrict the number of fast food outlets around schools, leisure centres or other areas".

"I think that is a problem," he said, at the time.

Image caption Leanne Wood had served as Plaid Cymru leader for six years

At the conference, former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood will call for a "Green New Deal" for Wales.

She is expected to say: "The window of opportunity to save our planet is fast closing upon us.

"Wales could - and should - be a pioneer in the movement to develop carbon neutral economies.

"We can lead the way to a sustainable future if there is the right political will."

On Friday, party leader Adam Price said Wales should hold a referendum on independence if a series of demands are not met after Brexit,