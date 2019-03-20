Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Abdullah Ocalan (pictured on the right)

AMs have criticised the treatment of a rebel Kurdish leader imprisoned in Turkey.

The Welsh assembly agreed, after a Plaid Cymru debate, that Abdullah Ocalan is not being held in line with human rights law.

Foreign affairs are not devolved, but Welsh minister Eluned Morgan said she had discussed the issue with the Turkish ambassador.

Tory AM Darren Millar called the motion distasteful.

Abdullah Ocalan leads the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

The PKK, which is based in Turkey and Iraq, has led an armed struggle against the Turkish government on and off for the past 30 years.

Kurds make up the fourth-largest ethnic group in the Middle East, stretching across Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran, but they have never obtained a permanent nation state.

The debate came about following a campaign by Newport hunger striker Imam Sis, which began in December last year and was initiated to protest against Mr Ocalan's isolation.

His protest follow's that of Leyla Güven, an elected member of the Turkish Parliament who has been on hunger strike since last November.

The Welsh assembly motion, passed by 25 AMs with 14 abstentions and 11 against, said his imprisonment was "under conditions which are understood to contravene the Turkish state's legal obligations in relation to human rights".

It said Mr Sis, along with other hunger strikers, wanted to see a peaceful, political solution to the Kurdish question in Turkey, and called for the Welsh Government to lobby a Council of Europe committee to assess Mr Ocalan's condition.

Image caption Eluned Morgan said she had spoken to the Turkish ambassador about Abdullah Ocalan.

Eluned Morgan, minister for international relations, said her government was "extremely concerned about the worsening condition of Imam Sis from Newport".

She said she had raised the concerns of Welsh citizens "of the worsening condition of Imam Sis and the reasons for his on-going hunger strike" with the Turkish ambassador.

"The ambassador asserted that in March 2018 the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture published a report that highlighted that the conditions under which Ocalan had been held had materially improved since their previous visit in 2013.

"It's worth noting however that the European report suggests that the authors had serious concerns about the prisoner's contact with the outside world and this has deteriorated."

But she said the matter was not devolved to the Welsh Government, but there was nothing to prevent the assembly writing a letter.

Image caption Delyth Jewell made the case for the motion in the Senedd on Wednesday

Delyth Jewell, the Plaid AM for South Wales Central, said Mr Sis "is on this indefinite hunger strike alongside 300 of his compatriots, including Leyla Güven, who is a democratically elected Kurdish MP in Turkish Parliament and who is now nearing death having refused food for 130 consecutive days".

Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said: "The strike is to put pressure on the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment to fulfil its duties and pay a visit to check on the situation of the Kurdish leader."

Tory AM Darren Millar questioned whether the debate was a good use of the assembly's time.

"Many will also find it to be extremely distasteful that we're debating a motion today that sympathises with the leader and founding member of a prescribed terrorist organisation," he said, "especially given the dreadful attacks that have been perpetrated in Christchurch and Utrecht in recent days."

Mr Millar recognised the desire among "many Kurdish people for an independent state", but he said terror should not be used to achieve that goal.