Article 50 must be extended now, Wales' first minister has said after MPs voted to seek a delay to Brexit.

UK MPs voted 412 to 202 for PM Theresa May to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50.

The prime minister says Brexit could be held off by three months, up to 30 June, if the Commons passes her deal with the EU next week.

Mark Drakeford said Mrs May must "change course" on Brexit and reach a consensus.

The vote came after a motion to hold a second referendum was defeated.

Seven Welsh Labour MPs - Tonia Antoniazzi, Ann Clwyd, Geraint Davies, Anna McMorrin, Albert Owen, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens defied a Labour instruction to abstain and backed the referendum vote.

A cross party plan to allow MPs to take control of the Brexit process was also rejected.

On Twitter Mr Drakeford said: "While I welcome the commitment to extend Article 50, this must be done now. The later we leave this, the greater the chance of us stumbling out of the EU without a deal in two weeks' time.

"The PM's deal has already been comprehensively rejected twice & by a historic majority. There is nothing more she can squeeze from this. She must now accept defeat and change course to reach a consensus that benefits the whole of the UK."

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards called for "concrete action" to delay Brexit.

Mr Edwards said the "clear solution" was a further referendum and attacked Labour for playing "games with people's futures".