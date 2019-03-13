Image copyright Getty Images Image caption MPs in the Commons voted against a no deal Brexit - but the UK is still due to leave the EU on 29 March without a deal

MPs have taken a step in the right direction by saying it is opposed to leaving the EU without a deal, Wales' first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford spoke as Theresa May suffered two Brexit defeats in one night.

MPs voted 321 to 278 against a no-deal Brexit - a motion stronger than the government had intended.

Pro-Brexit MP David Jones said politicians are "on the brink of losing the trust of the people".

Parliament has rejected leaving the EU without a deal - but the vote is not binding and the UK is still due to leave the EU on 29 March without a deal agreed.

MPs are due to discuss extending Article 50 - the process by which the UK leaves the EU - on Thursday.

Labour and Plaid MPs were among those who voted against a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday night.

The Conservatives had whipped against the motion after the party failed to stop an amendment to rule out a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances - the original government motion had only ruled it out on 29 March.

Most Welsh Tory MPs - Alun Cairns, Chris Davies, David TC Davies, Glyn Davies, Simon Hart and David Jones - voted against the motion.

Guto Bebb voted for it, while Stephen Crabb abstained.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May suffered a further Brexit defeat in the Commons on Wednesday night

It comes after Theresa May's Brexit deal was defeated for a second time on Tuesday night.

Labour MPs welcomed the result.

Cardiff North's Anna McMorrin said: "We have twice rejected the prime minister's bad deal and have now decisively ruled out no deal. But still the prime minister will not listen.

"The only way forward now is to seek a compromise position across the House and put that back to the people."

Labour MP for Caerphilly Wayne David said the government was "a disgraceful shambles".

He said: "Theresa May is now deliberately seeking to undermine and circumvent Parliament."

Brexiteers reacted with dismay at the scenes in the Commons.

Senior Welsh Brexiteer David Jones, MP for Clwyd West, said he is "very concerned" politicians are "on the brink of losing the trust of the people".

"The only way we could lose Brexit is if the government were to introduce steps to stop it and that would be very serious indeed," he told BBC Wales.

Andrew RT Davies, former Welsh Conservative assembly leader, called for a general election.

He called the House of Commons "completely dysfunctional" and said the "only way to sort it out is for a new parliament to be convened".

UKIP AM Neil Hamilton said: "The result of this evening's (non-binding) vote does nothing but remind voters of the total disconnect from the political class and the people they were elected to serve."

But Plaid Cymru said the prime minister must not "now attempt to manufacture another cliff edge in a few months' time".

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid's Westminster leader said: "We need a substantial extension, with a clear commitment to compromise."

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said: "Parliament has taken a step in the right direction but we still face the danger of stumbling out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

"MPs must now instruct the government to seek extension of Article 50 and test the views of the Commons on the best way forward.

"This does not need to be a long extension."

He said there is a "deal to be done" and Mrs May must "stop playing to extreme Brexiteers".

It comes after Labour faced criticism in the assembly for not backing a second referendum - and Mr Drakeford was accused of being a "liar or a fool" if he did not think Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had been deceptive over his support for a further referendum.

Mr Drakeford told Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price he should "know better" than to make the personal remark.