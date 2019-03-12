Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption An artists impression of part of the M4 relief road project

There will be no decision on the M4 relief road before the Newport West by-election on April 4, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

He told AMs that purdah rules, which restrict government business during election campaigns, meant he could not make an announcement.

However Conservatives quickly raised doubts about his assertion in the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon.

A Whitehall source said Mr Drakeford's answers were "a bit convenient".

There was nothing to stop the Welsh Government taking decisions during a Westminster election, the source added.

Mr Drakeford is mulling over the findings of a public inquiry into the relief road, together with legal and technical advice from civil servants.

At first minister's questions on Tuesday, he said: "The government is unable - prevented by the right and proper rules - from making an announcement that could have an impact upon a local by-election of that sort.

"So there will be no announcement from me. I am unable to make an announcement until that by-election is concluded."

Image caption Mark Drakeford will have to decide whether to grant permission for the relief road

Welsh Tory leader Paul Davies said the decision was overdue, adding: "It seems to me that it's one excuse after another."

He pressed Mr Drakeford to publish the inquiry's findings - something the first minister said he would do "when that is possible".

"As soon as the rules allow for that to happen the report will be made available to members," he said.

Mr Drakeford will have to decide whether to grant permission for the relief road.

The Welsh Government is braced for legal challenges to his decision.

If he decides in favour of the road, AMs have been promised a vote in the Senedd before it is built.

The Welsh Government's preferred route - the so-called black route - would create a 14-mile six-lane motorway to the south of Newport, at an estimated cost of around £1.4bn.

Some Labour AMs are deeply opposed to the plans.

The by-election follows the death of the late Labour MP Paul Flynn.