Image copyright Getty Images

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for more of the surplus from a pension scheme to go to ex-pit workers.

Former miners say the UK government should hand over more of the cash it is getting from the scheme's investments.

Government coffers have received at least £4.4bn as a result of an agreement to split the cash 50/50 between ministers and pensioners.

The UK government was asked to comment.

Campaigners will hand in the petition, which has just over 100,000 names, into Number 10 Downing Street later.

When the coal industry was privatised in 1994, the UK government agreed to guarantee the total pension from the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme (MPS) would not fall in cash terms.

If there was a surplus, it would be shared 50/50 with the scheme's members and the UK government.

Ministers said last November that payments were 33% higher as a result of the guarantee than it had been at privatisation. In the next three years the government is expected to receive £142.4m.

Thought to be one of the largest pension schemes in the UK, figures from 2016 suggested at least 25,000 individuals were members in Wales alone.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption It's our money, said former miner Ken Sullivan in an 2016 interview

Last summer business minister Claire Perry said the government would look at options for revising the scheme.

Plaid Cymru says some retired pit workers receiving "disgracefully low payouts" averaging £84 a week.

The party's Jonathan Edwards said: "Our former miners and their widows deserve a fair share of their pension investment profits.

"It is absolutely inexcusable that the dividends of these pension pots are going to Westminster Treasury coffers and not to the people who actually produced this wealth in the first place."