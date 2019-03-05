Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead at home in Connah's Quay after being sacked as a Welsh Government minister

Former first minister Carwyn Jones has been given permission for a judicial review into Carl Sargeant's inquest.

Mr Jones is challenging a decision by the coroner to exclude evidence from Flintshire council leader Aaron Shotton and his deputy Bernie Attridge.

Sitting in Cardiff, High Court judge Mr Justice Andrew Baker gave the go ahead.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at home in Connah's Quay days after he was sacked as a Welsh Government minister by Mr Jones in November 2017.

He faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

An application for a judicial review had previously been denied in January.

The inquest, adjourned until July, has given a provisional cause of death as hanging.

Cathryn McGahey QC, for Mr Jones, said that without Mr Attridge and Mr Shotton's evidence the coroner, John Gittins, would have heard "absolutely no evidence as to what it was that was troubling him [Mr Sargeant] so much".

Image caption Carwyn Jones is challenging a decision not to exclude evidence from Aaron Shotton and Bernie Attridge

At the inquest, she said Mr Shotton had come forward with a statement that contradicted some of Mr Attridge's evidence.

Mr Jones's lawyers want text messages between the two men to be included in the inquest.

Granting permission for a judicial review, Mr Justice Baker said Miss McGahey's case was "at least arguable".

A date for the hearing has not been set.