A Labour MP who said the party had been "too-apologetic" over anti-Semitism should not have been suspended from the party, the Welsh arm of the pro-Jeremy Corbyn Momentum organisation has said.

Welsh Labour Grassroots (WLG) said Chris Williamson had been subjected to trial-by-media.

Mr Williamson, the Derby North MP, said Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over the issue.

He later said he deeply regretted the remarks.

The MP was suspended pending a party investigation.

Mr Williamson's comments had been misinterpreted by Labour politicians and the media, the WLG statement claimed.

Rather than suggesting that Labour has apologised too readily to people in the Jewish community, WLG said "he was seeking to argue that Labour politicians have often been too quick to accept questionable claims about the scale of the problem".

The statement said his comments were "surely well within the scope of legitimate debate" and that Mr Williamson's suspension was "unfair and unnecessary".

A preamble to the letter identifies Welsh MPs Chris Elmore, David Hanson, Stephen Kinnock, Anna McMorrin, Owen Smith and Jo Stevens as among those who had called for his suspension.

WLG said: "To seek to close down any discussion about the prevalence of anti-Semitism or the best way of fighting it is to undermine Labour's best traditions of healthy debate and to hamper efforts to root out prejudice.

"The conduct of some commentators also risks creating a 'hostile environment' in which anyone defending Palestinian rights and criticising the Israeli state fears being tarnished as 'anti-Semitic'.

"WLG remains implacably opposed to anti-Semitism, along with all other forms of racism, such as Islamophobia, and bigotry and prejudice of any kind.

"We believe, however, that the tone of public discussion on this issue often militates against the kind of frank and serious discussion needed to develop effective solutions.

"The strident calls for punitive action against Chris Williamson are an unhealthy symptom of this problem and we believe he deserves our support in seeking a fair hearing."