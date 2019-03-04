Image copyright Getty Images

Criticism has been made of a fund to boost less-well off towns post-Brexit after no cash for Wales was announced.

The seven-year £1.6bn Stronger Towns Fund aims to stimulate jobs and growth in England, with half of the money going to the north and midlands.

It is not clear whether any cash will be made available for Wales as a result.

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards said Wales "must get its fair funding". UK government was asked for comment.

Labour MPs called the move a "bribe" to get MPs to vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal, which she has so far been unable to get through the House of Commons.

Chris Bryant, Rhondda MP, said he was "furious", while Cardiff North's Anna McMorrin said as far as she was aware "this is money from an English budget" and was not "new money".

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said officials were seeking "more clarity" on the announcement.

"It's not clear as to how much of the £1.6bn is to find its way into the Welsh budget", he said.

He said the scheme would be "exposed as a scam" if the cash is not new money, and that if it is new money the Welsh budget is entitled to extra funds.

Image caption Mark Drakeford said officials were seeking clarity on the funds

It is not clear whether there will be extra money for Wales as a result of the funding.

Under the way funding works for the nations - known as the Barnett formula - new cash on English public services generally results in more money for Wales.

A spokeswoman for the English Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government said details will be confirmed in "due course" for additional funding for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Edwards said: "Of course, there are many places in east of Offa's Dyke that have suffered because of Westminster's obsession with the south east of England. But Wales must also get its fair funding share.

"The British Government must come clean on whether normal Barnett consequentials will apply to this fund. Westminster cannot go on doing dodgy deals that see other parts of the UK get a cash-injection, whilst Wales gets nothing."