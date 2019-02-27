Delay Brexit until 2021, says Plaid Cymru

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protests for and against Brexit have continued outside of Parliament

Brexit should be put off to 2021 to allow further negotiations to go on while the UK is still an EU member, Plaid Cymru has said.

Theresa May has offered MPs a chance to delay Brexit for a couple of months if her deal cannot pass the Commons.

Plaid Cymru's four MPs think the withdrawal deal's "transition period" should be replaced with an extension to article 50.

A further debate on Brexit will be held in the Commons on Wednesday.

Amendments to the government's negotiating strategy will be tabled - including moves from Labour calling on the house to support its alternative Brexit plan.

The prime minister's commitment to offer MPs a delay has reduced the significance of Thursday's proceedings.

She had been under pressure from members of her own cabinet to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal on 29 March, with the Commons having yet to have agreed her withdrawal agreement.

An amendment from the Independent group of ex-Labour and Tory MPs calls for Parliament to debate the steps necessary for a further EU referendum.

Yvette Cooper is calling for the government to bring forward a motion on seeking a "short limited extension" to article 50 if the deal is rejected by MPs and leaving the EU without a deal is also voted down, reiterating Theresa May's statement on Tuesday.

Please upgrade your browser Your guide to Brexit jargon Enter the word or phrase you are looking for Search

Plaid Cymru has co-signed an amendment calling for preparations for a new referendum to begin.

But it has tabled its own, echoing reports in the Guardian that EU officials may be happy to delay Brexit to 2021, during which time the UK's future relationship could be agreed.

Arfon Plaid MP Hywel Williams said: "This would stop a disastrous No Deal exit, that no one sensible wants to see, and give the Westminster Government the ability to negotiate our future relationship with the EU with the certainty of EU member status until 2021.

"A People's Vote remains the logical and democratically correct thing to do. By extending article 50 we give ourselves the time and space needed for a public vote to take place, now knowing full well what Brexit means."