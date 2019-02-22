Image caption Glyn Davies says he does not want to delay Brexit "for no purpose other than just delaying it"

Delaying Brexit so a deal agreed with the EU can be brought into force would be acceptable, a Tory MP has said.

But Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies warned a delay without a deal would "probably mean no Brexit",

He spoke as Downing Street was warned a group of dozens of normally loyal Tory MPs could rebel against the government to prevent a "no-deal".

Mr Davies said he did not want no-deal but taking it off the table would make talks with the EU more difficult.

The UK government says "productive" talks in Brussels aimed at addressing MPs' concerns continue "urgently".

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March.

Leaders of the Brexit Delivery Group, comprising Leavers and Remainers, say "numerous" Tory MPs are prepared to back an amendment tabled by former minister Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour's Yvette Cooper to give Parliament the opportunity to delay Brexit and stop a no-deal exit if there is no agreement with the EU by the middle of that month.

Simon Hart, the co-chair of the group, said: "It's not so much a warning to the government or Theresa May, it's a warning to colleagues who have symptomatically attempt to delay and to prevaricate the deal going through."

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP told BBC Wales that he would use his vote in the Commons to stop no-deal from happening.

"This is not a game of politics anymore. This is about people's jobs."

Glyn Davies, also a member of the group, told BBC Radio Wales: "I think if there's an agreement and there's a delay for a period in order to bring that agreement into force sensibly then, yes, I could accept a delay."

"But without that, a delay it would probably mean no Brexit," he said, saying he could not support a postponement "for no purpose other than just delaying it".

Speaking on the Good Morning Wales programme he said: "I don't support no-deal, I never have supported the idea of no-deal.

"I think it's a mistake and I think there are 500 members of Parliament who don't support the idea of no-deal."

"That being taken off the table would, I think, reduce the ability to negotiate with the European Union, would tie the prime minister's hands to some extent, but it certainly wouldn't be a matter of concern to me."

UK ministers have described the latest talks in Brussels involving Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as "productive".

They say discussions will move to a "technical level", with Mr Barclay and Mr Cox meeting Mr Barnier again early next week.