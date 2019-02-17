Newport West Labour MP Paul Flynn dies aged 84
- 17 February 2019
The veteran Labour MP Paul Flynn has died at the age of 84, his local party has announced.
Mr Flynn, who was first elected to represent Newport West in 1987, had been ill for some time.
He announced in October he would step down from Parliament "as soon as possible" after becoming confined to bed because of rheumatoid arthritis.
Newport West Labour Party confirmed in a tweet that Mr Flynn died on Sunday, saying he was "a hero to many of us".