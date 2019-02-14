Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Speaker announces Government defeat in Commons vote

Former Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb has criticised Tory colleagues after Theresa May's Commons Brexit defeat.

The prime minister lost Thursday's vote on her Brexit strategy by 303 to 258.

Mr Crabb said she was "trying to move heaven and earth to keep them on board but it's clear now that they are not going to support any realistic deal."

Plaid Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said the defeat showed Westminster was "fundamentally broken",

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Mr Crabb told BBC Wales: "The prime minister just had a reminder who her friends aren't".

Calling for a further EU referendum Ms Saville Roberts said: "Both the Conservative and Labour parties are imploding, Parliament is not fit for purpose".

"This chaos is unquestionably already damaging our economy and deepening the issues in our society.

"Westminster cannot afford to kick this can any longer."

Cardiff South and Penarth Labour MP Stephen Doughty said Brexit was now "not only a political mess but a national humiliation."

"Time is running out for Parliament to hold a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal and if there is no majority for it in the House of Commons then the only responsible way forward is to give the final say back to the public with a People's Vote."