Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most of the devolved governments' funding comes from the UK Treasury

The Welsh and Scottish governments are calling on the UK Treasury to provide clarity on funding after Brexit.

Before meeting the Treasury chief secretary in Cardiff on Friday, the Welsh Government said it must be "able to prepare for the impact of Brexit."

Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will also discuss the UK government's changes to public sector pensions.

The meeting follows a further defeat for the prime minister's Brexit strategy in the Commons on Thursday.

MPs voted by 303 to 258 against Theresa May's plans, despite Downing Street warnings a defeat could damage the prime minister's negotiating position with the EU.

The prime minister is hoping to secure legally-binding changes to the Irish backstop clause of the Brexit plan - the insurance policy that will prevent a hard-border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland - before giving MPs another "meaningful vote" on the UK-EU agreement.

On Friday morning, Ms Evans will meet Liz Truss, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay at the Welsh Government's headquarters in Cardiff.

Image caption Rebecca Evans was appointed finance minister in December

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms Evans said: "I will be calling for clarity about our budgets, and pushing for ongoing and meaningful dialogue between the UK government and the devolved administrations about the challenges we are facing.

"With the clock ticking as we approach EU exit day, it is absolutely vital we are at the heart of decision making and are able to prepare for the impact of Brexit.

"Alongside this, I will also be pressing for further clarity and assurances about the cost associated with the UK government's changes to public sector pensions and how it intends to fund it.

"Only last week, the first minister and local government leaders wrote to the chancellor seeking clarification."

"Worryingly, even as local authorities are finalising their budgets, there is still some uncertainty about funding," she added.

The UK government has been asked to comment.