Work on Wylfa Newydd was planned to start in 2020

The UK government will continue talks with the company behind plans for a new nuclear power station in Anglesey, Theresa May has said.

The prime minister told MPs that ministers will "support" discussions with Hitachi.

Last month the company announced it would suspend work on the £13bn Wylfa Newydd project because of rising costs.

The government said at the time it had failed to agree terms with Hitachi.

"We did offer [Hitachi] a package of support," Mrs May said.

"We offered a package of support that no previous government had been willing to consider of one-third equity, all debt financing and a strike price of no more than £75 per megawatt hour.

"Ultimately we couldn't reach an agreement between all parties at this stage and Hitachi decided on a commercial basis to suspend the project.

"But they've made clear they wish to continue discussions with the government on bringing forward new nuclear at Wylfa and we'll support those discussions."