Image copyright PA Image caption Jeremy Corbyn had what he called a "serious" meeting with Theresa May on Brexit last week

Welsh Labour politicians have reacted angrily to Jeremy Corbyn setting out his terms for supporting a Brexit deal.

The party leader wrote to the prime minister with five demands, including joining a customs union, that would need to be met for Labour to back the UK government on Brexit.

His letter was sent as Theresa May headed to Brussels for more talks.

But on Twitter Labour AMs and MPs who want another EU referendum criticised Mr Corbyn.

In his letter Mr Corbyn offers talks to secure "a sensible agreement that can win the support of Parliament and bring the country together".

The demands include a "permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union" aligned with the EU's customs rules but with an agreement "that includes a UK say on future EU trade deals".

The Labour leader wants close alignment with the EU single market and "dynamic alignment on rights and protections" for workers so that UK standards do not fall behind those of the EU.

He also proposes participation in EU agencies and funding programmes, agreements on security and keeping access to the European Arrest Warrant.

Pontypridd MP Owen Smith said that Brexit, even on Mr Corbyn's terms, "would still shrink our economy, cost jobs and lost investment, indulge nativist nostalgia and isolationism...and pave the way for another austerity Tory government".

"Remind me why we'd do that?" he said.

Image caption Owen Smith is one of Labour's most vocal opponents of Brexit

Gower MP Tonia Antoniazzi said: "Nice to be briefed about this @UKLabour @WelshLabour - if at ANY point you would like to consult MPs and also take the Labour Party conference motion into consideration... Just let me know... Cheers..."

And Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies said Mr Corbyn "appears to be walking blindly towards a Tory Brexit and political oblivion. Whatever happened to our members determining policy and priorities?!"

But Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock, who has been promoting what is known as the "Norway Plus" model of a close economic partnership with the EU, welcomed Mr Corbyn's letter, tweeting "This can break the deadlock."

"It also throws down the gauntlet to May because it has a seriously good chance of commanding a cross-party majority," he said.

"Now we just need an explicit commitment to the EEA [The European Economic Area]".

Wrexham Labour MP Ian Lucas also backed Mr Corbyn's move, saying: "This proposal could command a majority in the Commons."