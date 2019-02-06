Image caption Hiroaki Nakanishi was reported to have said state control was the "only path" to get the plant built

A senior boss of a company behind suspended plans for a £13bn new nuclear power plant in Anglesey has been criticised by the local Labour MP.

Hitachi's chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi was quoted saying nationalisation was the only way to revive Wylfa Newydd.

Ynys Môn MP Albert Owen called the comments, at January's World Economic Forum in Davos, "not very helpful".

In December, Hitachi said it would suspend work on building Wylfa Newydd because of rising costs.

About 9,000 workers had been expected to be involved in building the two nuclear reactors, which were due to be operational by the mid-2020s.

The Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clarke was appearing in front of MPs on Wednesday.

He said it was still possible to "deploy Wylfa in the 2030s if a financing model can be agreed".

Speaking at the Business and Energy committee on Tuesday, Mr Owen told Mr Clarke: "It's not very helpful when you get the chairman of Hitachi going to Davos, where I think politicians and senior businessmen go to drop their guard, and say specifically that 'nationalisation is the only path to save this nuclear project'.

"400 people are receiving their redundancies notices in my constituency.

"The company is making a statement saying it's suspending this and giving a timeframe and as you say looking for another model.

"But then you get the chairman of that very company making this public statement."

Mr Owen said he would be "seeking clarification" from Mr Nakanishi.

The UK government was "not about to nationalise it", according to Mr Clarke.