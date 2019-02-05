Image caption Mark Hopwood has been GWR's managing director since 2008

A rail company boss is "out of touch" with some of the problems faced by his firm, a Welsh Labour MP has claimed.

Stephen Doughty said Great Western Railway managing director Mark Hopwood had been "unwilling" to "get a grip on a litany of failures" in recent years.

Train cancellations have more than doubled for some weekend and bank holiday services between Wales and England, figures have shown.

GWR said its performance improved by more than 10% in the past six months.

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Mr Doughty led a Westminster Hall debate on the company's performance on Tuesday in which MPs criticised delays, overcrowding and ticket costs.

Mr Doughty said there had been "substantial problems" on the network over the past few years and that services were "not good enough".

"I'm sorry to say that the managing director of GWR Mark Hopwood appears fairly out of touch on some of the problems that are being faced and unwilling or unable to get a grip on a litany of failures over the last few years," he said.

Newport East Labour MP Jessica Morden said she had raised the issues of overcrowding and reliability with Mr Hopwood and that he had been "attentive to these particular problems".

Image copyright GWR Image caption GWR says its service last year was "not good enough"

A Great Western Railway spokesman said: "Mr Doughty is right that performance last year was not good enough. Our customers have every right to be frustrated and we're really sorry to anyone affected.

"As a result, we worked with our partners across the industry to put a performance improvement plan in place.

"While there is still more to do, this has seen us move from delivering 72% of our trains between South Wales and Paddington on time six months ago (June 2018) to over 90% today (Dec/Jan 2019)."