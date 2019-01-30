Image caption A miniature of the Rhodri Morgan was revealed at an event at the Senedd

Fundraising has been kicked off to raise cash for a statute for former first minister, Rhodri Morgan.

Friends have already raised £5,000 towards a target of £125,000.

Plans are to have the bronze statue near the Pierhead building in Cardiff Bay, a short distance from the National Assembly where he led Welsh Labour from 2000 to 2009.

A miniature was revealed at an event on Wednesday. It is thought it could take two to three years to raise the money.

Professor Prys Morgan, Rhodri Morgan's brother, said the proposed location is an "absolutely superb position in front of the Senedd building" to have a statue of Mr Morgan, who died in 2017.

He said Mr Morgan was "the father of the assembly, this was a dream-child of his going back to the 1980s and 1990s".