Image copyright Bangor FC Image caption The disturbance happened near Bangor's Nantporth ground

A police officer was taken to hospital following a disturbance involving rival fans before the Bangor v Caernarfon football match on Saturday.

North Wales Police said officers dealt with the incident near the Nantporth ground in Bangor just before 19:00 GMT.

Police in Bangor tweeted that other officers had been injured, kicked or spat on, in the town on Saturday in unrelated incidents.

North Wales Police Federation tweeted to say it was "absolutely livid".

"This behaviour by individuals cannot be allowed to continue," it said.

Supt Richie Green said the injury to the officer taken to hospital before the Welsh Cup match happened while the two sets of fans were being separated by police.

"A small number of individuals broke through a police cordon and a disturbance ensued," he said.

"Officers quickly brought the disorder under control, although an officer was injured and taken to hospital."

Bangor officers confirmed that those in custody were not linked to the game, but added that the officer in hospital was "injured as a result of football crowd related incident".

"The other officer was injured while investigating an unrelated assault," they said.

An investigation into the disturbance is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.