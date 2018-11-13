Carl Sargeant family get inquiry review go-ahead
- 13 November 2018
The family of the late minister Carl Sargeant has been granted permission to seek judicial review into the format of an investigation into his sacking.
First Minister Carwyn Jones sacked Mr Sargeant last year after claims of sexual harassment. The former minister was found dead at home days later.
His family wanted its lawyers to be able to compel witnesses to attend the investigation as part of the process.
The High Court in London gave the go-ahead after it was earlier refused.