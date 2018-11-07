Technical problems force Welsh Assembly adjournment
- 7 November 2018
Assembly proceedings were suspended for the second day in a row because of problems with the microphones in the Senedd chamber.
Elin Jones, presiding officer, said only one microphone was working and "we're not able to resolve that without postponing the session".
On Tuesday, business in the chamber was adjourned for around ten minutes due to such technical problems.
It took around 50 minutes for business to resume on Wednesday.