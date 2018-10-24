Image copyright PA

It's been a week for debuts. My first week covering for esteemed colleague David Cornock as BBC Wales parliamentary correspondent, while he's working elsewhere in Westminster until the summer.

So here I am - just 35 years after covering my first political story, as a cub reporter on the Western Mail at the 1983 general election.

I was at the Monmouth count for John Stradling Thomas's totally-expected victory.

In a pre-social media, pre-mobile world, the main quest was to find the nearest phone box to dial through the story.

Then leg it from the leisure centre to ring in the results. I came second behind the Abergavenny Chronicle. Or crocodile, as we amusingly called it. Get me the result and make it snappy.

And so to my first Welsh Questions.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns was there and, alongside him, Mims Davies, the MP for Eastleigh in Hampshire, making her own debut after being appointed as a junior minister in the summer.

She arrived in the chamber fresh from a resignation, excluding herself from the "inclusion" committee chaired by Speaker John Bercow, uncomfortable with his role in the wake of the Dame Laura Cox report on bullying.

Mims Davies was welcomed, and then grilled, along with Alun Cairns about post Brexit Wales.

Image caption Mims Davies makes her debut at Welsh Questions

Plaid Cymru's member for Dwyfor Meirionydd, Liz Savile Roberts, who's heading off for a meeting with EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels tomorrow (Thursday), asked if the secretary of state wanted her to raise anything that was Wales-specific.

Mr Cairns encouraged her to back the prime minister, who was acting in the UK's interests.

Labour's MP for Wrexham, Ian Lucas, wanted to know if Ms Davies agreed with the Airbus warning of catastrophe in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Ms Davies said the UK Government would continue to support the vital aerospace industry.

There was talk about the North Wales Growth Deal. Not for the first time.

David Jones, himself a former Welsh secretary, invited the new minister to confirm when a deal would be announced.

A key meeting with the Welsh Government was planned for this week, he was told.

Could the words "growth" and "deal" pop up in next week's budget, I wonder?

Image caption Jonathan Edwards said trade with the US, China and the moon could not make up for Brexit

And then we went to the moon and back. Or at least, Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, did.

Would Mr Cairns agree that future deals with the US, China and, er, the moon, could never replace trade lost after Brexit?

Renewed interest was opening up because we were leaving the EU, said Mr Cairns. No mention of a lunar deal being landed though.

As Welsh Questions drew to a close, there was a hearty cheer from Tory backbenchers as Mims Davies got once more to her feet.

It would be churlish to note that it heralded the arrival of the prime minister in the chamber.

In the choppy waters over Brexit negotiations, I'm sure the junior minister was happy to transfer the warm welcome to her boss.

I can't say I've been deafened by welcoming cheers but I am off and running. All the way to the nearest phone box. Just in case.